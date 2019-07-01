$-0.42 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS); FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (FLOOF) Shorts Increased By 35.78%

FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had an increase of 35.78% in short interest. FLOOF’s SI was 42,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 35.78% from 31,300 shares previously. With 189,900 avg volume, 0 days are for FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)’s short sellers to cover FLOOF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 41,107 shares traded. Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter's $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.915. About 97,161 shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 54.83% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.26% the S&P500.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. The company has market cap of $114.82 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase.

Flower One Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. The company has market cap of $399.00 million. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products; and a range of product derivatives ranging from pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, distillates, edibles, and topicals.