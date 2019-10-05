$0.42 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI); Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed By $412,800 Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BMI’s profit would be $12.40 million giving it 31.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Badger Meter, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 89,556 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd analyzed 10,320 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)'s stock rose 2.15%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 178,005 shares with $7.12 million value, down from 188,325 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $104.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.62 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Badger Meter, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 541,926 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 390,709 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 604,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Copeland Cap Ltd accumulated 1.9% or 570,172 shares. Bb&T stated it has 6,889 shares. Invesco invested in 754,169 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 32,061 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Management has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Manchester Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 69 were accumulated by Parkside State Bank And Trust.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 12.80 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 23,860 shares to 322,646 valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Enerplus Corp. (NYSE:ERF) stake by 260,295 shares and now owns 1.96 million shares. Welltower Inc. was raised too.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)