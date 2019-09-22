$0.41 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE); National Pension Service Lifted Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stake By $1.17 Million

National Pension Service increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 10,003 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The National Pension Service holds 164,511 shares with $19.37 million value, up from 154,508 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $14.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 546,270 shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. WRE’s profit would be $33.06 million giving it 16.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s analysts see -12.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 451,027 shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.3 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development. It has a 284.06 P/E ratio. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 31,609 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 129,323 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Llc has 3,250 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 1.02M shares. 544 were reported by Macroview Investment Limited Liability. New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.81% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 1,354 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 1.21 million shares. 148,700 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. State Street has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Inc holds 32,863 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $118’s average target is -8.56% below currents $129.05 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru reported 57,309 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 52 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 273,605 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.76 million shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 94,632 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 5,600 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 71,407 shares. Prtn Group Inc Hldg Ag reported 24,550 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Legg Mason owns 329 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 397,722 shares. First Manhattan Comm reported 41,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

