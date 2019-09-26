$0.41 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE); Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 16 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced their holdings in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.53 million shares, down from 6.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Atlas Financial Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. WRE’s profit would be $33.07M giving it 16.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s analysts see -12.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 9,314 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90

More notable recent Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlas Financial (AFH) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Premiums Up – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing – StreetInsider.com” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atlas Financial delays 10-K, explores options; shares -5.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Get Rid of Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2018.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.43 million. The companyÂ’s automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the light commercial vehicle sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for 59,985 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 200,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 39,947 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,485 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3713. About 2,120 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has declined 95.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (AFH); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas; 06/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/05/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO CEASE TO BE A REPORTING ISSUER IN CANADA; 07/05/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – ATLAS EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MLN IN PREMIUMS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Reschedules 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Le

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.3 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development. It has a 286.46 P/E ratio. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 48 reduced holdings.