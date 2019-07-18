$0.41 EPS Expected for United States Cellular (USM); CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (CPAMF) Shorts Up By 2.52%

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) had an increase of 2.52% in short interest. CPAMF’s SI was 10.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.52% from 10.24M shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 913 days are for CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s short sellers to cover CPAMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.89 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. USM’s profit would be $35.41M giving it 28.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, United States Cellular Corporation’s analysts see -33.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 28,085 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 23.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

CapitaLand Mall Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment arm of CapitaLand Ltd. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. The firm invests in income producing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of Singapore.

Among 2 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United States Cellular had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Raymond James.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 25.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

