$0.41 EPS Expected for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM); Eurodry LTD.HARES (EDRY) Shorts Increased By 5.41%

Eurodry LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EDRY) had an increase of 5.41% in short interest. EDRY’s SI was 7,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.41% from 7,400 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Eurodry LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s short sellers to cover EDRY’s short positions. The SI to Eurodry LTD.HARES’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 372 shares traded. EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report $0.41 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. TSM’s profit would be $2.15 billion giving it 24.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s analysts see 7.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $211.59 billion. It makes masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities.

