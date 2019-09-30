$0.41 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI); Mrj Capital Lowered Hd Supply (HDS) Position By $444,000

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 19.61% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. SOI’s profit would be $19.51M giving it 8.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 189,336 shares traded. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has declined 2.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SOI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOI); 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys Into Solaris Oilfield; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC QTRLY ADJ PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY EXCHANGED SHARE $0.20; 06/03/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 23/05/2018 – Solaris Water Midstream Begins Operation of Its Pecos Star System; 31/03/2018 – Williston Basin Adds Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Mgmt Buys Into Solaris Oilfield

Mrj Capital Inc decreased Hd Supply Inc (HDS) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as Hd Supply Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Mrj Capital Inc holds 91,323 shares with $3.68 million value, down from 102,423 last quarter. Hd Supply Inc now has $6.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 2.19 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Investigate HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) At US$39.50? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "HD Supply to split in two – Seeking Alpha" published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" published on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool" published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Beacon Roofing, HD Supply, Scientific Games – Benzinga" published on September 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $4800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is 10.00% above currents $39.39 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 267 shares. Asset stated it has 5,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 46,931 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Boston Prns holds 4.10 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. Swiss Bancshares has 579,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 19,323 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 6,758 shares. 5,866 are owned by M&T Natl Bank Corp. Congress Asset Management Co Ma reported 0.94% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Co reported 100 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 25,384 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.'s (NYSE:SOI) 2.9% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why We Like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.'s (NYSE:SOI) 28% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) ? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes gas and oil equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $641.84 million.