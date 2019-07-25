$-0.41 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK); Trovagene (TROV) Shorts Decreased By 19.21%

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.98 EPS change or 70.50% from last quarter’s $-1.39 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 22,096 shares traded. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

Trovagene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) had a decrease of 19.21% in short interest. TROV’s SI was 1.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.21% from 1.62M shares previously. With 210,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Trovagene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s short sellers to cover TROV’s short positions. The SI to Trovagene Inc’s float is 5.78%. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 40,760 shares traded. TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) has declined 85.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TROV News: 16/04/2018 Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trovagene Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROV); 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.70 million. The firm intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA using urine or blood samples. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care.

Among 2 analysts covering TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TrovaGene had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Noble Financial maintained TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. Maxim Group maintained TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. Noble Financial maintained the shares of TROV in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.