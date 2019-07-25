$0.41 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (PCB); Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Sellers Decreased By 3.3% Their Shorts

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) had a decrease of 3.3% in short interest. VIAV’s SI was 8.73 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.3% from 9.03M shares previously. With 3.48 million avg volume, 3 days are for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s short sellers to cover VIAV’s short positions. The SI to Viavi Solutions Inc’s float is 3.85%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 754,229 shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 34.88% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 16/03/2018 – VIAVI ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF COBHAM AVCOMM AND WIRELESS TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESSES ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Viavi Completes Acquisition of Cobham AvComm; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND IN SEPTEMBER QTR, EXPECT VERY STRONG FIRST HALF FISCAL YEAR 2019 3D SENSING BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 VIAVI and Microsemi Build Ecosystem to Accelerate Flexible OTN and Flexible Ethernet Networking Deployment for 5G; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180817: Viavi Solutions, Inc.; Cobham plc; 27/03/2018 – Proximus Selects VIAVI for Fiber-to-the-Home Network Monitoring; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Viavi; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS REGARDING OUTSTANDING 0.625% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2033 AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $225.0 MILLION OF NEW SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 06/04/2018 – Viavi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 17.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. PCB’s profit would be $6.57M giving it 10.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, PCB Bancorp’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 4,224 shares traded. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company has market cap of $269.09 million. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, home, and auto loans; and trade finance services.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.