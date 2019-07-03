$0.41 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment (MTG); Windacre Partnership Cut Moodys (MCO) Stake

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report $0.41 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 16.33% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. MTG’s profit would be $145.64M giving it 8.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, MGIC Investment Corporation’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 5.06M shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 7.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Windacre Partnership Llc holds 1.49 million shares with $270.04 million value, down from 1.62M last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $37.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $200.26. About 641,188 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – CHANGES TO UK ASSET MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY RULES BY FCA ARE CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR ACTIVE MANAGERS – MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgraded Fca To Ba2; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Technipfmc’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Prime-2 Short-term Rating To Oncor’s Commercial Paper Program; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Jpmbb 2015-C29; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of Aa2 To Kershaw County, Sc; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive rating to lvy – 1803 backed by installment sales receivables; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Goodyear, Az’s Improvement District Refunding Bonds, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Grosvenor Place Clo 2015-1 B.V; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.4 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Monday, February 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $194 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Underweight” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $19200 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 7 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, January 8 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report.