$0.41 EPS Expected for Mack-Cali Realty (CLI); Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 116 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 122 reduced and sold holdings in Telephone & Data Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 89.84 million shares, up from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Telephone & Data Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 91 Increased: 75 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CLI’s profit would be $37.12 million giving it 13.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 350,422 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $47,893 was bought by BATKIN ALAN R.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at Investor Update at TCT 2019 (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts , Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the firm is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 3.42 million shares. Ameriprise stated it has 2.51M shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 188,816 shares stake. Gemmer Asset reported 127 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 108,059 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 23,820 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.66M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma owns 232,459 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 195 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.56 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Grp Pcl has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 499,602 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TDS Telecom +3.3% amid profit growth in wireline, cellular – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for 201,850 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 591,066 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwi Management Lp has 1.31% invested in the company for 519,000 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.38 million shares.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.33M for 27.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.