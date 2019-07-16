$0.41 EPS Expected for Mack-Cali Realty (CLI); HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (HLDVF) Shorts Increased By 27.84%

Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. CLI’s profit would be $37.04M giving it 14.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 423,969 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN

HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HLDVF) had an increase of 27.84% in short interest. HLDVF’s SI was 119,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.84% from 93,400 shares previously. It closed at $5.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company has market cap of $26.92 billion. It operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel Operation, Department Store Operation, Utility and Energy, and Others. It has a 5.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties.

Another recent and important Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Great Eagle: An Undervalued Hotel Operating Company – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity. BATKIN ALAN R also bought $47,893 worth of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) shares.

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts , Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the firm is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. It has a 7.81 P/E ratio. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 390,540 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 6,167 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 48,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 204,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 114,855 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 46,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 179,444 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 388,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 88,818 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 327,467 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 177,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 135,187 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.