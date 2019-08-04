$-0.41 EPS Expected for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC); Premier Asset Managment Has Raised By $326,129 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Analysts expect LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.34 EPS previously, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 20.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 11.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 8,413 shares traded. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 3,229 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 116,605 shares with $11.80M value, up from 113,376 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

