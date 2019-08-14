$0.41 EPS Expected for Limoneira Company (LMNR); Capwealth Advisors Boosted Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Stake By $790,209

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. LMNR’s profit would be $7.28M giving it 11.33 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company’s analysts see -555.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2,463 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 7,119 shares as Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 61,305 shares with $6.81M value, up from 54,186 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Disney Com now has $243.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 41,291 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 29.17% above currents $18.58 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

