Analysts expect Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 48.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. LBTYA’s profit would be $298.21 million giving it 15.56 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Liberty Global Plc’s analysts see -195.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY (OTCMKTS:IBKKF) had an increase of 1.92% in short interest. IBKKF’s SI was 15,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.92% from 15,600 shares previously. With 14,400 avg volume, 1 days are for IMINING BLOCKCHAIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY (OTCMKTS:IBKKF)’s short sellers to cover IBKKF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0696 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. engages in the mining for cryptocurrencies. The company has market cap of $2.19 million.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential clients and businesses in Europe. The company has market cap of $18.56 billion. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The firm provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels.

