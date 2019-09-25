$0.41 EPS Expected for Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP); DELCATH SYS (DCTH) Shorts Raised By 3600%

DELCATH SYS INC (OTCMKTS:DCTH) had an increase of 3600% in short interest. DCTH’s SI was 3,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3600% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.108 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 43.84% from last quarter's $0.73 EPS. JCAP's profit would be $9.08M giving it 12.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Jernigan Capital, Inc.'s analysts see -32.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 86,062 shares traded. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.67% the S&P500.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. The company has market cap of $437.62 million. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsÂ—from acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentÂ—providing JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector.

More notable recent Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) news were published by: