$0.41 EPS Expected for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE); 8 Analysts Covering uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Among 8 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright. Wells Fargo maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. SunTrust initiated the shares of QURE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. See uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) to report $0.41 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_HSE’s profit would be $412.09M giving it 7.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Husky Energy Inc.’s analysts see 32.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 943,699 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

The stock increased 2.43% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 467,216 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy

