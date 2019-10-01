$-0.41 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences (EXAS); Integrated Defense Technologies (IDE) Has 2.25 Sentiment

Integrated Defense Technologies Inc (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.02, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 8 sold and decreased their stakes in Integrated Defense Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.06 million shares, up from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Integrated Defense Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 15 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $-0.41 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Exact Sciences Corporation’s analysts see 36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 831,697 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.68 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Among 5 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $126.60’s average target is 40.35% above currents $90.2 stock price. Exact Sciences had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”. Benchmark upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, September 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Acg Wealth reported 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 247 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt L P has 281,730 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Point72 Asset Management L P reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Caxton Associate L P owns 2,281 shares. Sit Invest Incorporated invested in 31,250 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 345,415 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 410,000 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 628 shares. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 2.26 million shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Minerva Neurosciences, Teekay Offshore, United States Steel, Mallinckrodt – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Exact Sciences Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $213.22 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 51,002 shares traded. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution – Arizona Daily Star” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Distribution Change – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InspireMD Provides Business Update NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthy Dividends: Finding Refuge In Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.