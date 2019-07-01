$0.41 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest (CSWC); IONEER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (GSCCF) Shorts Down By 67.07%

IONEER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) had a decrease of 67.07% in short interest. GSCCF’s SI was 24,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 67.07% from 73,800 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 5 days are for IONEER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GSCCF)’s short sellers to cover GSCCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.50% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.105. About 500 shares traded. ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. CSWC's profit would be $7.18M giving it 12.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Capital Southwest Corporation's analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital's Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital's Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization

ioneer Ltd explores for mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $122.02 million. It focuses on developing the 100% owned Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Southwest had 3 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.