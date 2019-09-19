$0.41 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY); SSAB SWEDISH STEEL A SH SK25 P ORDINARY (SSAAF) Shorts Lowered By 18.47%

SSAB SWEDISH STEEL A SH SK25 P ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) had a decrease of 18.47% in short interest. SSAAF’s SI was 2.35M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.47% from 2.88 million shares previously. It closed at $3.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates in five divisions: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Byline Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $721.13 million. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loan services and products, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services.