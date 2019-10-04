$0.41 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT); RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (RADLY) Shorts Lowered By 50%

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. EAT’s profit would be $15.38M giving it 25.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Brinker International, Inc.’s analysts see -69.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 496,710 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company

RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. RADLY’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s short sellers to cover RADLY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 10 shares traded. Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raia Drogasil S.A. engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumes, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.73 billion. It operates through a network of 1,457 stores in 18 states of Brazil. It has a 54.22 P/E ratio.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 167,279 are owned by Schroder Inv Mgmt. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 150 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 70,048 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 43,552 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 31,319 shares. Shellback Ltd Partnership invested in 0.74% or 150,700 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advisors has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 681,924 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 1,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 206,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests Commerce invested in 0% or 6,290 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 30,252 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

