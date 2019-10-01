$0.41 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT); Pdt Partners Lifted By $2.22 Million Its Trex Co (TREX) Position

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. EAT’s profit would be $15.37 million giving it 25.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Brinker International, Inc.’s analysts see -69.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 213,940 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data

Pdt Partners Llc increased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 53.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 31,314 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)'s stock rose 24.20%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 90,350 shares with $6.48 million value, up from 59,036 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 244,748 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Baltes Kelly C., worth $60,800 on Tuesday, August 20.

Among 6 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Brinker International has $5200 highest and $4000 lowest target. $45.14’s average target is 7.17% above currents $42.12 stock price. Brinker International had 13 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 24 to “Neutral”. Stephens upgraded the shares of EAT in report on Friday, August 16 to “Overweight” rating. Gordon Haskett upgraded the shares of EAT in report on Tuesday, September 3 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Sonos Inc stake by 28,465 shares to 158,535 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

