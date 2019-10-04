$-0.40 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC); Shorts at Tapestry (TPR) Raised By 4.03%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) had an increase of 4.03% in short interest. TPR’s SI was 11.43 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.03% from 10.99 million shares previously. With 4.99M avg volume, 2 days are for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)’s short sellers to cover TPR’s short positions. The SI to Tapestry Inc’s float is 3.95%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 2.97 million shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY – RESIGNATION OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR GIOVANNI MORELLI; 17/05/2018 – Tapestry, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry Appoints Anna Bakst CEO & Brand President, Kate Spade; 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY REPORTS DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q EPS 48c; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Tapestry Inc. Outlook To Positive; Ratings Afrmd; 17/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC – ERALDO POLETTO EXPECTED TO JOIN ON APRIL 30, 2018, WILL SUCCEED WENDY KAHN; 29/05/2018 – Tapestry, Morelli Sued for Harassment by Footwear Executive

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $-0.40 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Teladoc Health, Inc.’s analysts see -2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 1.18M shares traded. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 11.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 01/05/2018 – TELADOC SEES 2Q REV. $86M TO $87M, EST. $84.6M; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Rev $350M-$360M; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – TELADOC INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.41-Loss $1.36; 16/05/2018 – Teladoc Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/03/2018 – Teladoc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N – SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $225 MLN; 05/03/2018 CEO Gorevic Gifts 250 Of Teladoc Inc; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

Among 5 analysts covering Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Tapestry has $5200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 16.40% above currents $25.49 stock price. Tapestry had 10 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13. The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TPR in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 16 by Piper Jaffray.

Among 4 analysts covering Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teladoc Health has $86 highest and $75 lowest target. $80’s average target is 19.74% above currents $66.81 stock price. Teladoc Health had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 19.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.