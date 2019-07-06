$0.40 EPS Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM); Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)’s Sentiment Is 1.62

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 68 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 42 decreased and sold positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 32.99 million shares, up from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cross Country Healthcare Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. SUM’s profit would be $43.76M giving it 12.10 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Summit Materials, Inc.’s analysts see -181.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 675,968 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 43.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials; 22/03/2018 – lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss $55.9M; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $495M-$515M

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 92,634 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) has declined 34.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $334.75 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. for 1.66 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 148,120 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.41% invested in the company for 1.72 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 182,677 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Summit Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.