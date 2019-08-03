$-0.40 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX); Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised By $5.65 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 15.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 235,297 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 1.80M shares with $43.48 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.59M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.45 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -14.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 571,531 shares traded or 110.92% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 69.79% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX); 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3% Position in Leap Therapeutics Inc

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) stake by 115,474 shares to 329,559 valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Property Reit Inc stake by 18,545 shares and now owns 116,400 shares. Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) was reduced too.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.