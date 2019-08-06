$-0.40 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX); Lincoln National (LNC) Shorts Increased By 12.23%

Analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.45 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -14.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.09% or $0.2099 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8701. About 895,865 shares traded or 217.85% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 69.79% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3% Position in Leap Therapeutics Inc; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 85c; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 14/03/2018 Leap Therapeutics Provides DKN-01 Program Update and Announces Scientific Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX); 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) had an increase of 12.23% in short interest. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. The company has market cap of $42.18 million. The Company’s clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate Leap??s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with Merck??s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.45 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

