$0.40 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (AJX); Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) Sentiment Is 1.43

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (MGU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 20 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 14 cut down and sold stock positions in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $0.40 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. AJX’s profit would be $8.11M giving it 9.62 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Great Ajax Corp.’s analysts see 29.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 46,384 shares traded. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AJX News: 01/05/2018 – Great Ajax 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 Great Ajax 4Q EPS 34c

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $312.05 million. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as single-family homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. The firm elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. for 603,162 shares. First City Capital Management Inc. owns 16,791 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 35,250 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.18% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 354,821 shares.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The company has market cap of $293.27 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector.