$0.40 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD); Unisys (UIS) Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. GOOD’s profit would be $12.46M giving it 13.34 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 39,658 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr

Unisys Corp (UIS) investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 97 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 75 sold and decreased their holdings in Unisys Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 59.91 million shares, down from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unisys Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 0 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 54 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $62,289 activity. Cutlip Robert G bought $10,284 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 4,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Company holds 5,721 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 33,715 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 38,479 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 52 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.01% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 68,159 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,089 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,020 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Stifel owns 38,577 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 1,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 63,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in net leased industrial, office and medical real property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $665.04 million. Including payments through July 2017, Gladstone Commercial has paid 150 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. It has a 667.09 P/E ratio. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid 5 consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $517.16 million. It operates through two divisions, Services and Technology. It has a 32.97 P/E ratio. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Towle & Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation for 2.41 million shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owns 575,813 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 78,700 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.