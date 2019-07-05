$0.40 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT); Last Week Green Dot (GDOT) Analysts

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. EBMT’s profit would be $2.57 million giving it 10.20 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s analysts see 21.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 550 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 14.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Guggenheim maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: $0.001 par value Rating: Btig

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $94 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 153,057 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability holds 3.32% or 17,789 shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Prns Ltd Company stated it has 280,782 shares. 7,381 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 34,776 shares. Brown Advisory reported 9,294 shares. Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 25,082 shares. Apis Capital Limited Liability invested in 32,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 104,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Investment Limited Partnership reported 170,216 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 10,142 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 3,600 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 42,057 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 32,337 shares. Kames Capital Plc invested 1.65% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Unruh Jess sold $161,646 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 2,147 shares. $1.74M worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was sold by Archer Kuan on Monday, January 7.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $104.83 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 16.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.