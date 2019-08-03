$0.40 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG); Mirae Asset Global Investments Lowered Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 24.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 11,843 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 36,989 shares with $4.66 million value, down from 48,832 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $37.23 billion valuation. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $15.60M giving it 15.49 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 942,840 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 199,526 shares to 1.60 million valued at $96.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 35,480 shares and now owns 121,331 shares. Ishares Inc (EZU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Rech & Mgmt Communication reported 1,362 shares stake. Crow Point Prtn Lc holds 6.5% or 305,000 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, 1St Source Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,621 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 302,815 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Regions Fincl reported 7,795 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 10,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,423 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Citigroup holds 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 241,872 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 1.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Jennison Assoc Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 889,578 shares. Qs Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has 950 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Traders are betting big on a sudden drop in stocks and it’s starting to pay off – CNBC” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $967.01 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.