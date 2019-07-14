$0.40 EPS Expected for Atlantica Yield plc (AY); Capital Advisors Cut Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position By $3.46 Million

Analysts expect Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. AY’s profit would be $40.09M giving it 14.21 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Atlantica Yield plc’s analysts see -544.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 399,324 shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 5.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD – PLAN TO PURCHASE CERTAIN DOLLAR DENOMINATED TRANCHES OF OWN PROJECT DEBT IN SOUTH AMERICA, FOR $25 MLN TO $40 MLN IN H1 2018; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.05; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Completes Formation of AAGES Joint Venture and Purchase of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield Plc; 14/05/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC – NET RESULT AMOUNTS TO €33 MILLION MAINLY DRIVEN BY THE SALE OF A 25% STAKE IN ATLANTICA YIELD; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 09/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – REGARDING DIVIDEND, TARGET AN 80 PCT PAY-OUT RATIO ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $770M TO $820M, EST. $816.3M; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Sees Atlantica Dividends Accretive to APUC’s Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 58.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 133,054 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 95,697 shares with $2.52M value, down from 228,751 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.89M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WY in report on Monday, March 11 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) holds 184,127 shares. Taylor Asset Management reported 9.16% stake. Spc Fin has 64,805 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited accumulated 161,738 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hl Fincl Service Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 16,525 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 9,260 shares. Cordasco Fin Network owns 3,504 shares. California-based Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.02% or 7,704 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt invested in 3.5% or 245,291 shares. 26,240 are held by Blackhill Cap. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested in 422,585 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 58.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640. Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It has a 60.97 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

More notable recent Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlantica Yield (AY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.