$0.40 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD); Genesco (GCO) Sellers Decreased By 10.14% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AJRD’s profit would be $31.46M giving it 27.12 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 304,843 shares traded. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 32.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 16/04/2018 – RL10 Selected for OmegA™ Rocket; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 08/03/2018 – Upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne lnsensitive Explosive Successfully Tested by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for General Purpose Bombs; 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has InSight Every Step of the Way; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 13/04/2018 – ULA Atlas V Launch to Feature Full Complement of Aerojet Rocketdyne Solid Rocket Boosters; 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has lnSight Every Step of the Way; 15/03/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Ships Starliner Re-entry Thrusters; 01/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne 1Q EPS 18c

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) had a decrease of 10.14% in short interest. GCO’s SI was 2.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.14% from 2.72M shares previously. With 277,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO)’s short sellers to cover GCO’s short positions. The SI to Genesco Inc’s float is 13.54%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 166,959 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco has $51 highest and $39 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 10.49% above currents $40.12 stock price. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 11. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $663.36 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.