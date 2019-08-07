$-0.39 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL); RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SHMCF) SI Increased By 2368.42%

RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) had an increase of 2368.42% in short interest. SHMCF’s SI was 93,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2368.42% from 3,800 shares previously. With 90,200 avg volume, 1 days are for RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMCF)’s short sellers to cover SHMCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3457 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 12,170 shares traded. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) has risen 48.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGL News: 26/03/2018 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 29/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies 1Q EPS 39c

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $283.25 million. The firm operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Another recent and important Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Renewi: High-Risk High-Reward? – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019.