$0.39 EPS Expected for Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX); Blackstone Has 1 Sentiment

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.70, from 2.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 16 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their holdings in Blackstone. The funds in our database now have: 3.86 million shares, up from 3.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.92 EPS change or 173.58% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. NWPX’s profit would be $3.80M giving it 16.63 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Northwest Pipe Company’s analysts see 77.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 7,884 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 58,416 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 48,152 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 262,521 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 24,034 shares.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 31,561 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has declined 6.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $257.59 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold Northwest Pipe Company shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Management invested in 1.16% or 89,776 shares. Fairfax Financial Can owns 135,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial has 12,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 15,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 16,987 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 5,778 shares. American Intll Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 6,091 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 2,330 shares. D E Shaw holds 77,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 173,708 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 60 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 230,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $252.63 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 10.35 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.

