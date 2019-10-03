$0.39 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital (LADR); Magnolia Oil & Gas Class A (MGY) Shorts Up By 24.92%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. MGY’s SI was 17.89 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 14.32 million shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 14 days are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY)’s short sellers to cover MGY’s short positions. The SI to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A’s float is 17.48%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 616,756 shares traded. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has declined 8.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 30.36% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. LADR’s profit would be $46.69 million giving it 10.82 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Ladder Capital Corp’s analysts see -4.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 202,305 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity. 1,600 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) shares with value of $25,648 were bought by McCormack Pamela.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. It has a 12 P/E ratio. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Ladder Capital Corp shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 9,123 are held by Assetmark. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% stake. First Tru Advsrs L P accumulated 0.02% or 483,895 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 15,418 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,610 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 29,359 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 3,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Amer Intll Grp reported 65,469 shares. Raymond James Financial Services reported 317,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 213,361 shares. 306,362 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Plc invested in 68,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Management stated it has 20,928 shares.

