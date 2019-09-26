$-0.39 EPS Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL); Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report $-0.39 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, FreightCar America, Inc.’s analysts see -4.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.655. About 3,224 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 38.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 23,583 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 84,500 shares with $9.45 million value, up from 60,917 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 4.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Malaga Cove Cap Llc holds 23,603 shares. Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 888,443 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 62,188 shares. 128,331 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Minerva Lc reported 73,044 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 24,169 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 144,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 29,799 shares. 115,390 were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 130,089 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $73,617 activity. Shares for $12,417 were bought by MADDEN THOMAS A on Friday, May 17. Meyer James R had bought 10,000 shares worth $61,200 on Wednesday, May 8.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $57.45 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.59% or 37.53 million shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Co holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,862 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 40,131 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 776,361 shares. 32,154 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc. Neumann Cap Limited Co invested in 1.17% or 16,810 shares. Moreover, North Amer has 4.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dsc Advisors LP holds 2.32% or 117,971 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barr E S reported 188,337 shares. Randolph Company Inc invested in 3.35% or 174,280 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 3.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pitcairn Comm reported 38,040 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advsrs has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,650 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.68% above currents $117.64 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 22,997 shares to 33,450 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stake by 12,550 shares and now owns 7,440 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.