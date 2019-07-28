$0.39 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO); Last Week C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Analysts

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CURO’s profit would be $18.11M giving it 6.69 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -49.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 280,368 shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has declined 56.55% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CURO News: 14/05/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AAXN, CURO, MTDR, MYE, PRMW; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 26/04/2018 – CURO Group Holdings 1Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – Curo Group Holdings at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 16/05/2018 – CURO OFFERING BY SELLING HOLDERS PRICES AT $23.00/SHR; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. See C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup 88.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $100 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $99 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.33M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. 2,914 shares were sold by Freeman Angela K., worth $265,189 on Thursday, February 14. $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Kass Jordan T. 1,100 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares with value of $98,307 were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of stock or 2,399 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 530,633 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 16,535 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 86,669 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 85,437 shares. 43,175 are owned by Point72 Asset Management L P. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Jlb And Assocs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 61,759 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 736,216 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 16,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 30,788 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Virtu Fin Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,552 shares.

