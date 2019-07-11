$0.39 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO); Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased equity positions in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CURO’s profit would be $18.11 million giving it 6.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -49.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 46,749 shares traded. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has declined 56.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CURO News: 26/04/2018 – CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP CURO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Sees FY18 EPS $1.025B-EPS $1.08B; 07/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Cng, Changes Outlooks To Positive On Curo And Enova, Affirms Developing Outlook On Community Choice And Creditcorp And Stable On Sterling; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 16/05/2018 – CURO Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stk by Selling Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 14/05/2018 – CURO Announces Commencement of Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $114.06 million. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as foreign currencies.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund for 59,682 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 545,209 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 128,468 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,558 shares.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 13,311 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) has declined 7.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.59% the S&P500.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked clients in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $474.18 million. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand.