$-0.39 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 219 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 185 reduced and sold stakes in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 267.43 million shares, down from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Las Vegas Sands Corp in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 150 Increased: 155 New Position: 64.

Newport Asia Llc holds 21.39% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. for 1.92 million shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp owns 1.25 million shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Melvin Capital Management Lp has 4.63% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 3.54% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 615,384 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The company has market cap of $43.79 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It has a 22.92 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 5.60M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71