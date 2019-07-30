$-0.39 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX); Gladius Capital Management LP Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 185.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp acquired 2,731 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 4,200 shares with $993.00M value, up from 1,469 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.11. About 768,806 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter's $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Ardelyx, Inc.'s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 66,179 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $150.87 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 21,690 shares to 9,954 valued at $1.41B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 28,536 shares and now owns 36,333 shares. Chevron Corp New (Put) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $20.57 million.

