$-0.39 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX); Constellation Brands (STZ) Shorts Down By 11.32%

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 11.32% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 4.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.32% from 5.10M shares previously. With 2.25M avg volume, 2 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

Among 12 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Constellation Brands had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, January 11. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $211 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, January 7. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, January 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Goldman Sachs upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, January 10. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $211 target. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, January 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Susquehanna.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by FROMBERG BARRY A on Friday, February 1.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.33 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 16,275 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Weik Mgmt holds 2,527 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 418,475 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 188,871 shares. 690 are owned by Signaturefd Limited. Fort L P accumulated 2,544 shares. Moreover, Security National Tru Communication has 0.25% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,596 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 32,804 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Nj owns 35,797 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust holds 10,678 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc reported 0.09% stake. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has 7,155 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

