$-0.39 EPS Expected for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT); Eaton Plc Ordinary Shares (ETN) Shorts Raised By 4.36%

Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN) had an increase of 4.36% in short interest. ETN’s SI was 10.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.36% from 9.84M shares previously. With 2.07M avg volume, 5 days are for Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN)’s short sellers to cover ETN’s short positions. The SI to Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.32 million shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Analysts expect Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) to report $-0.39 EPS on September, 20.After having $-1.58 EPS previously, Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -75.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 1,857 shares traded. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. The company has market cap of $168.14 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy. It currently has negative earnings. The company's preclinical stage products include AT-001 for acute myocardial infraction; AT-007 for treating galactosemia; AT-003 to treat diabetic retinopathy; and AT-104 for the treatment of orphan hematological oncology.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 19.34% above currents $76.59 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating.

