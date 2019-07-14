$0.38 EPS Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI); Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised By $487,766 Its Ingredion (INGR) Position

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. VICI’s profit would be $175.19M giving it 14.65 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, VICI Properties Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 7.01M shares traded or 64.07% up from the average. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has risen 15.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VICI News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: VICI Rtg Unaffected By Proposed Acquisitions; 11/05/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Files Resale Shelf Registration Statement; 10/05/2018 – Vici Properties Selling Stockholders Include Several Investment Firms Such as Soros-Affiliated Quantum Partners, Monarch, Silver Point, Centerbridge, HG Vora; 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 36 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Completes Executive Management Team with Hiring of Samantha Sacks Gallagher as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES VICI PROPERTIES INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – VICI PROPERTIES FILES 54.1M SHARE SHELF ON BEHALF OF HOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties 1Q EPS 33c

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 40.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 5,189 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 18,025 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 12,836 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.21M shares traded or 120.26% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20

VICI Properties Inc., an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Among 4 analysts covering VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VICI Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of VICI in report on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

