$0.38 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV); SEGRO PLC REIT ORDINARY SHARES (SEGXF) Sellers Decreased By 1.08% Their Shorts

SEGRO PLC REIT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had a decrease of 1.08% in short interest. SEGXF’s SI was 9,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.08% from 9,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 23 days are for SEGRO PLC REIT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s short sellers to cover SEGXF’s short positions. It closed at $9.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VEEV’s profit would be $55.96M giving it 105.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Veeva Systems Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 687,612 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. The firm also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It has a 6.16 P/E ratio. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $145.36’s average target is -9.34% below currents $160.34 stock price. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 30. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.61 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 97.18 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,425 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. 4,200 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Prescott Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr accumulated 0.11% or 1,430 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,231 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc Asset stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Piedmont Advsrs Inc owns 9,135 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.55% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 131,972 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 0.17% or 605,422 shares. Bamco Ny owns 704,292 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 75 shares.