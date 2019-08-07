$0.38 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV); Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Had 9 Bulls

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VEEV’s profit would be $58.41 million giving it 104.67 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Veeva Systems Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 469,799 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $221.0000 New Target: $226.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $232.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Bank of America maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.45 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 96.42 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,575 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 2,756 shares stake. Navellier & Assocs Inc stated it has 99,791 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Optimum Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 6,253 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.04% or 2.22 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited holds 8,911 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,952 shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 109,192 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 4,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.41 million activity. Wallach Matthew J also sold $1.41M worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veeva Recognized for Industry Leadership by Forbes Magazine and IDC, Among Other Industry Accolades – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcon Standardizes on Veeva Vault CDMS for Clinical Data Management – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.24 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 62.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 484,603 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT