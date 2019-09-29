$0.38 EPS Expected for Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN); Putnam Investments Has Raised Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position By $447,797

Putnam Investments Llc increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 8,449 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $54.98M value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $79.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Analysts expect Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.56% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. TRN’s profit would be $48.59 million giving it 13.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Trinity Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 31.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 882,730 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity. 658,796 shares were bought by Boze Brandon B, worth $12.69 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 625,039 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 18,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 12,640 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 77,543 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.77M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,363 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 83,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg invested in 274,969 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,121 were reported by Synovus. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 674,747 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Harris Assocs Lp invested in 2.38M shares. Mason Street Lc owns 69,206 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.43 million shares. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CEO of Dallas-based Trinity Industries to retire – Dallas Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Retirement of Timothy R. Wallace as Chief Executive Officer and President – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q1 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Banco Santander (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 20,170 shares to 92,917 valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 25,277 shares and now owns 2.68 million shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 33,222 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 8,437 are owned by Caprock. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 7,144 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Capital accumulated 24,989 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Smith Moore Com holds 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 5,565 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 3,982 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 973,831 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Ltd accumulated 26,925 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guardian holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23,800 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Country National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,112 are held by American & Mgmt. Fort LP owns 55,203 shares. Hills Retail Bank Company has 0.45% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 15,001 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 11.34% above currents $55.39 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target.