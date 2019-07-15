$-0.38 EPS Expected for Synthorx, Inc. (THOR); Northwest Bancshares Has 1.63 Sentiment

Analysts expect Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) to report $-0.38 EPS on July, 30.After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Synthorx, Inc.’s analysts see 8.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 14,138 shares traded. Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 83 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 51 sold and reduced their holdings in Northwest Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 73.54 million shares, down from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northwest Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 58 New Position: 25.

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Should Hold on to New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Endo International plc (ENDP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Dean Capital Management holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for 74,390 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 683,140 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 73,625 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Co Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Llc., a Colorado-based fund reported 79,155 shares.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Analysts await Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. NWBI’s profit will be $29.74M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $811,565 activity.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 93,025 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) has risen 2.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition

More notable recent Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Winnebago Is Riding on the Strength of Its Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Winnebago Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: THO, CLDB – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Winnebago Stalls in the Third Quarter – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.