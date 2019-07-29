$-0.38 EPS Expected for Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG); SPROUTLY CDA ORDINARY SHARES (SRUTF) SI Increased By 1939.71%

Analysts expect Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Super League Gaming, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 12,312 shares traded. Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SPROUTLY CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SRUTF) had an increase of 1939.71% in short interest. SRUTF’s SI was 138,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1939.71% from 6,800 shares previously. With 548,000 avg volume, 0 days are for SPROUTLY CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SRUTF)’s short sellers to cover SRUTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.59% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3708. About 166,271 shares traded. Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRUTF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRUTF) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Sproutly Canada Inc: Disruptive Technology Makes $0.60 Weed Stock an Industry-Killer – Profit Confidential” on May 17, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “Sproutly Canada Inc (CNSX:SPR) Takes On Two Prominent Beverage Executives – Midas Letter” published on November 29, 2018, Midasletter.com published: “Sproutly Canada Inc (CNSX:SPR) Enters The Mainstream Canadian Cannabev Market – Midas Letter” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sproutly Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRUTF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Sproutly Canada Inc APP Technology Is Going International – Midas Letter” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sproutly’s Water-Soluble Cannabis Technology Is Making Waves In The Marijuana Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Sproutly Canada, Inc. produces and sells cannabis in primarily Canada. The company has market cap of $65.71 million.

Super League Gaming, Inc. operates an esports community and content platform. The company has market cap of $63.34 million. The firm through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in July 2015.

More notable recent Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Super League Gaming Joins Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Super League Gaming Appoints Samir Ahmed as Chief Technology Officer; Announces Grants of Inducement Equity Awards – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Super League Gaming to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Super League Gaming Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Super League Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.