$-0.38 EPS Expected for Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG); Saturna Capital Has Decreased Telus (TU) Stake

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Telus (TU) stake by 20.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as Telus (TU)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 54,000 shares with $2.00 million value, down from 68,000 last quarter. Telus now has $22.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 146,788 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Analysts expect Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Super League Gaming, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 10,613 shares traded. Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: GORO, SLGG – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Super League Gaming Joins Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Super League Gaming to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Super League Gaming Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Little League’ Of Esports Is Going Public – Benzinga” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Super League Gaming, Inc. operates an esports community and content platform. The company has market cap of $67.37 million. The firm through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in July 2015.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Dividend Stocks for New RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Telus (NYSE:TU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Telus had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,800 shares to 11,773 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) stake by 8,729 shares and now owns 426,043 shares. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.