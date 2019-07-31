$-0.38 EPS Expected for Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG); GT GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GTGDF) Shorts Decreased By 32.58%

GT GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) had a decrease of 32.58% in short interest. GTGDF’s SI was 341,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.58% from 506,400 shares previously. With 26,300 avg volume, 13 days are for GT GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GTGDF)’s short sellers to cover GTGDF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.816. About 1,500 shares traded. GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Super League Gaming, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 6,986 shares traded. Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Resource Sector Digest: Dolly Varden’s Moving Goal Post – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $93.59 million. It also explores for silver and copper. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.